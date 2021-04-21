John Stennick

April 2, 1939 – April 14, 2021

John F. Stennick, age 82, departed for heaven Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Longview, Wash. He was born to Franklin “Brick” Stennick and Elizabeth “Lizzy” (Everman) Stennick on April 2, 1939 in Clatskanie, Ore.

John grew up in Rainier, Ore., graduating from Rainier Union High School in 1957. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Management from OSU in June, 1962. After beginning his career as a United States Marine Corps officer in December, 1962 John married his “Quincy Cutie” Nina (Lumijarvi) Stennick on June 29, 1963. He performed two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1965 and 1968, receiving a purple heart after surviving a gunshot wound to the head in September of 1965. Military life brought John and his family to several states, including Hawaii, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and Rhode Island. John made time to take his family on road trip vacations during the moves.

While off duty he spent time outdoors hunting, fishing, playing golf and running; even marathons. He received multiple awards and medals throughout his distinguished service. Colonel Stennick was deployed to the Desert Shield/Storm operations before he retired in 1992 from his final position as the Chief of Staff of the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif.