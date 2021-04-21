April 2, 1939 – April 14, 2021
John F. Stennick, age 82, departed for heaven Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Longview, Wash. He was born to Franklin “Brick” Stennick and Elizabeth “Lizzy” (Everman) Stennick on April 2, 1939 in Clatskanie, Ore.
John grew up in Rainier, Ore., graduating from Rainier Union High School in 1957. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Management from OSU in June, 1962. After beginning his career as a United States Marine Corps officer in December, 1962 John married his “Quincy Cutie” Nina (Lumijarvi) Stennick on June 29, 1963. He performed two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1965 and 1968, receiving a purple heart after surviving a gunshot wound to the head in September of 1965. Military life brought John and his family to several states, including Hawaii, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and Rhode Island. John made time to take his family on road trip vacations during the moves.
While off duty he spent time outdoors hunting, fishing, playing golf and running; even marathons. He received multiple awards and medals throughout his distinguished service. Colonel Stennick was deployed to the Desert Shield/Storm operations before he retired in 1992 from his final position as the Chief of Staff of the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif.
John served his country proudly for 30 years before returning home to Rainier, Ore., in 1993 where he began a 20 year career as the owner of John Stennick Realty. During that time he enjoyed supporting his community and was quick to give a donation to a good cause. He could often be seen on the sidelines of most RHS sporting events, or down at Dibblee Beach with a salmon rod. He was the Rainier Days Parade Grand Marshal in 2018.
His greatest achievement was being an excellent husband, father and “Boppa” to his family. His face always lit up like a Christmas tree when a grandchild came running to him. John Stennick was an outstanding example of good character and a true hero to us all. He was well loved and highly respected by anyone who was blessed to know him.
John is survived by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Nina Stennick of Rainier, his son, Michael Stennick of Rainier, and daughter, Shellie Hamm of Kelso. John was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Christie Stennick of Rainier in 2011.
John is also survived by his sisters, Sally Stennick of Rainier, Susan Miller of Longview, and brother, Bill Stennick of Rainier, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John's grandchildren include Jamen Jefferson of Rainier, Jaden Jefferson of Longview, Jaffet Jefferson of Salem, Jollie Hall of Clatskanie, and Jubilie Moreland of St. Helens. Great grandchildren are Elowyn Jefferson, Alora Jefferson, Myla Hall, Iroh Hall, Freya Hall and soon to be born, Leo Jefferson.
There will be a funeral service on April 23, 2021 at 1 pm at Rainier Assembly of God on Rockcrest St. in Rainier, OR. Viewing is from 11 am to 1 pm.
