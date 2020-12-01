October 4, 1921—November 16, 2020

John Rolfe went to meet Jesus on November 16, 2020 at 99 years old.

He was dearly loved by his family. John was a Navy veteran. When the war ended he worked as a Journeyman Electrician for Longbell. In 1962 God led him to be a pastor. The next 47 years he served 8 Baptist church with love and dedication.

John is survived by sons Richard and Raymond Rolfe, daughter Terri Greene, sisters Donna nelson, Betty Johnson and brother Charles Rolfe. Seven grandchildren; Trudy, Tanya, Tina, Brian, Greg, Berl and Amy, 21 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Shirlie Rolfe.

He will be greatly missed.