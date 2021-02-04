September 10, 1935—January 25, 2021

John Robert Krall, 85, of Kalama, Wash., passed away peacefully on Monday January 25, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.

John was born in Longview, Wash., September 10, 1935, to Joe and Blanche (Palaty) Krall. John graduated from Kelso High School in 1953, and remained in the area.

John worked several jobs over the years, including time as a local Milkman and work at Boeing, but his true love was logging. He was the proud owner and operator of John Krall Logging, based out of Longview, and continued to work in the field up until just recently.

John was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend; he adored family time, and his family looked up to him as a role model and someone to go to for good advice. He hunted and fished when he was younger, and in later years took to traveling- Alaska, Cabo, Arizona and New Orleans were some of his favorite destinations.

John was preceded in death by his longtime love, Jan Hanson; and his parents.

He will be forever missed by his son, John J. Krall; daughters, Connie (Donald) Wilson, Coleen Fias, Kathy (Jim) Anderson, Karen (Steve Saari) Nitkey, and Theresa (John) Lange; ten grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be open to those wishing to pay their respects from 9- 12 PM Saturday, February 6, at Dahl- McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM, also on Saturday at the funeral home. Internment will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Kelso.