John Reisig

John Edward Reisig
February 8, 1971—April 8, 2020
John Edward Reisig, 49, of Longview died unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep. The cause of death was hypovolemic shock.
John (or “J.R.” to his friends) was born on February 8, 1971, in Longview, Washington. The son of Carl and Helen Reisig, John quickly became the center of attention in the Reisig family, a title he is not likely to relinquish any time soon. John spent his early years riding his Big Wheel without a helmet, running with scissors, playing baseball in the front yard (which resulted in more than one broken window), and roaming the forested areas of Columbia Heights in search of Bigfoot with his friends and older brother, Michael.
During his adolescence, John spent much of his time engaged in what sociologists refer to as unstructured leisure activity. And like most teenage boys, John enjoyed attending unsupervised social gatherings, fraternizing with his peers, and engaging in the occasional fisticuffs with local ruffians. He was a loyal and reliable friend. During a camping trip in 1988, his good buddy tragically fell from a 45 foot cliff. In the dark of night, John helped coordinate the early stages of the rescue, culminating in a helicopter lifting his friend from the ravine. John graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1989, having lettered in football (he was a hard-hitting safety with a nose for the ball).
After graduation, John attended community college and worked a variety of jobs. He was a laborer on a construction crew, a stock boy at a local grocery store, and a shoe salesman at Foot Locker (he rocked that black and white striped shirt). John eventually settled in north Portland, where he began his chosen profession as a bartender. His tenure started at the Twilight Room, which is well-known for its proximity to the University of Portland and the year-round Christmas lights strewn around the inside. The T-Room (as it’s known to locals) proved to be a wonderful training ground for young Reisig. Now more commonly known as J.R. (the T-Room already had a John), he quickly developed a reputation as a highly-competent barman and an effective “cooler” (much in the spirit of Patrick Swayze’s character in the cult classic movie, Road House). J.R. took pride in providing customers with a safe and worry-free environment. Indeed, J.R. once busted up an armed robbery at the T-Room, rushing into harm’s way when his co-worker was being held at gunpoint. He ultimately disarmed and restrained the violent perpetrator until police arrived.
J.R. eventually returned to Longview and continued his bartending career at Porky’s Public House & Eatery. He worked there for 12 years. The Porky’s Facebook page describes him as knowing “more about bartending than most anyone ... [He] often got to know our guests on a personal level, and made everyone feel welcome and appreciated.” The fictional lay-philosopher Douglas Coughlin described bartenders as the “aristocrats of the working class.” They work flexible schedules and are often handsomely compensated by an appreciative clientele. In return, they offer a respite from the stressors of modern life. They make people feel at home. J.R. thrived in his chosen profession.
His siblings joke that John dated more women than all of the members of Mötley Crüe combined. But he never married, nor did he knowingly sire any offspring. Yet, he lived a rich and colorful life. John enjoyed camping (he never did see Bigfoot), traveling (always to sunny destinations), and attending sporting events (he was a regular at Seahawks games). He had the unique gift of easily fitting in regardless of the social situation. John was as comfortable dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant as he was hanging out at a biker bar. His life was filled with the unconditional love and support of his family. He is survived by his father Carl (Longview), his sister Carla and brother-in-law Paul Tolle (Kelso), his brother Michael and sister-in-law Kristy (Phoenix, AZ), and his two nephews—Erik and Beau—who adored their “Uncle John.” John obviously felt likewise and showered his nephews with gifts (typically of the loud and noisy variety). He also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen (Kelso), his cousins Joel Tower (Lake Charles, LA) and Megan Pierce (Ventura, CA), his great-nephew Edgar Vazquez (Kelso), and his childhood dog “Pup.”
Sadly, as Johnny Utah put it in the closing scene of the action thriller Point Break, “He’s not coming back.” But those of us who knew John, his generosity and gregarious nature, will always remember him. Our shared experiences will not soon fade. We will miss him dearly.
Following his wishes, John’s ashes will be interred at Green Hills Cemetery (1939 Mt Brynion Rd., Kelso, WA, 98626). A Celebration of Life event will be held after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Russell Wilson’s “Why Not You” Foundation (www.whynotyoufdn.org).
