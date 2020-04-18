John Reisig

His siblings joke that John dated more women than all of the members of Mötley Crüe combined. But he never married, nor did he knowingly sire any offspring. Yet, he lived a rich and colorful life. John enjoyed camping (he never did see Bigfoot), traveling (always to sunny destinations), and attending sporting events (he was a regular at Seahawks games). He had the unique gift of easily fitting in regardless of the social situation. John was as comfortable dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant as he was hanging out at a biker bar. His life was filled with the unconditional love and support of his family. He is survived by his father Carl (Longview), his sister Carla and brother-in-law Paul Tolle (Kelso), his brother Michael and sister-in-law Kristy (Phoenix, AZ), and his two nephews—Erik and Beau—who adored their “Uncle John.” John obviously felt likewise and showered his nephews with gifts (typically of the loud and noisy variety). He also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen (Kelso), his cousins Joel Tower (Lake Charles, LA) and Megan Pierce (Ventura, CA), his great-nephew Edgar Vazquez (Kelso), and his childhood dog “Pup.”