John Phillip Wheatley

October 29, 1940—October 14, 2020

John was born in Vancouver Washington and lived in Woodland and Kalama for most of his life. John had a joy for living and loved being around his family and friends. He was a contractor by trade for over 50 years and shared his love of building with many people along the way. He was a mentor to his grandsons and so many young men. He taught them about building, life, family and faith. He was happy, outgoing and had a wonderful sense of humor that he loved to share with everyone.

John was an avid hunter and shared many special times with his son in laws and all of his hunting buddies. He loved all sports, especially if one of his grandkids was playing and would tell you stories of them for as long as you would listen. He was so proud of them.

John’s biggest accomplishment in life was his family. The hole he leaves is vast, but we will continue on with all he’s taught us and try to do him proud.

John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Zoe. Daughters Shannon Imboden (Jamie). Shelley Rinard (Mark), six grandkids and six great grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his son, Scott Wheatley. Also by his parents, grandparents, sister Donna Wheatley and brother Dave Wheatley.