John Patrick Grendon

March 28, 1931 — November 5, 2021

Lifelong Longview resident John P. (Pat) Grendon, 90, passed away November 5, 2021, at the Longview Hospice Care Center.

Dad will be missed by all of us, but the memories of him and Mom will be in our hearts forever.

Pat was born March 28, 1931, in Longview to Fred and Louella (Huylar) Grendon, the second of four brothers. Pat was a proud 1949 R.A. Long High School graduate and a member of the wrestling team. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1950 to 1952 while stationed at Upper Heyford Royal Air Force Base in Oxfordshire, England.

Dad and Mom, Joyce MaryAnna Ferrell, met at a high school dance and were married on May 31, 1953. Dad worked at Longview Fibre and the Cowlitz County PUD before going to work at Ferrell Lumber in 1965. In 1972, Dad began his career as an estimator for Marvin Cole Construction and worked for several other construction companies before retiring in 1992. He performed in Longview theater, coached Little League, and enjoyed public speaking, golfing and woodworking. Nothing was more important than spending time with his family and friends on Toutle camping trips, gatherings at the beach cabin and traveling with Mom. Watching his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren perform or play kept Dad and Mom busy over the years.

He was a member of the Longview Country Club and Longview Lions. He had many friends, a great smile, and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the last three-plus years living at Canterbury Park making new friends, reconnecting with old friends and welcoming his family to visit.

Pat is survived by a son, John H. Grendon (Lori) of Olympia; three daughters, Shelly Bradley of Kalama, Denise Grendon and Laurie Grendon (Steve), both of Longview; son-in-law (Gerry) of Longview; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Gayle; his parents; and three brothers, Bill, Mick and Tom Grendon.

A memorial service will be held next Spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Care Center. Arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park and Crematory.