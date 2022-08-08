 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John P. Willems

Feb. 19, 1941 — Aug. 2, 2022

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Geraldine Willems, of Longview; daughter Christine Grubbs of Longview; daughter Deborah Willems and Charlie Powell of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter Jennifer and Don de Wilde-Willems of the Netherlands; and grandchildren Matthew and Rebekah Grubbs of Longview.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

For more information, visit the Steel Chapel at Longview Memorial Park website.

Please donate to St. Vincent de Paul of Longview.

