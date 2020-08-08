John and Paula enjoyed a full life of hard work and appreciated its rewards. They traveled extensively, with New York and Paris favorite destinations, and belonged to two golf clubs, Cordevalle in San Martin, California, and their home course, Tacoma Country and Golf Club. They hosted hundreds of family events, swimming and golf outings, and wine tasting’s at TCGC, which will host an event in John’s honor when health and safety issues permit.

John O’Connor was a loving, even-tempered and generous man, in both his personal and professional lives. Notoriously, he could calm any crying baby — dubbed the “Baby Whisperer” by the family — and developed special relationships with his three nieces, Christina Calbom Hanson, Kathleen Roe Teaderman, and Paula Roe Newby, and his nephew Harry Calbom IV. Worldly wise and competitive, he loved all-night games of poker and listed as a major accomplishment making the final table at the Senior World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

John is survived by his loving wife Paula O’Connor and her siblings and their spouses: Hal and Carol Calbom, and Holly Calbom Roe and GM Roe; his nieces and nephews; and their babies, grand-nephews Cole and Emmett Calbom and grand-nieces Cassidy and Fiona Hanson.

John often stated that his life held a great deal more than he’d ever hoped or expected, that he felt blessed with a wonderful family life and love for his profession, and he only wished it could have lasted forever. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

