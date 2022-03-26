John Morris Sanders passed away February 1 in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Hazel Young Sanders; his two sisters, Kathy McCollam and Carole Dennis; and his brother, LeRoy. John was the second son born to Eric and Rachael Sanders. He was the beloved father of four: Troy Sanders, Dana Furer, Diane Elbert and Alex Arave. He was a wonderful father and enjoyed spending time with his family, nine grandkids and many great-grandkids.

John joined the Navy at 17 years old as part of the “Kiddy Cruiser” program, which was available to high school graduates under 18 years old with an obligation to serve until their 21st birthday. He served as a maintenance engine man on the USS Crow and was active from August 31, 1956, through Sept 24, 1959. After his service, he joined Longview Fibre as a welder for the next 35 years. He retired in December 1999 and enjoyed his retirement in Quartzsite, Arizona, for the last 23 years. Throughout his life and in retirement, he enjoyed collecting (pocket watches, coffee tins, old stuff, and more), socializing, playing cards and gold mining.