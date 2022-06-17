 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Morris Sanders

  • 0

Oct. 25, 1938 — Feb. 1, 2022

John Morris Sanders passed away February 1, 2022, in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Please join the family for a memorial picnic and a time of sharing to remember John from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Hudson Park in Rainier, Oregon. All family and friends are invited to attend and share memories.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News