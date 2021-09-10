July 30, 1962 — Aug. 26, 2021
With heavy hearts the family of John Moore has lost an awesome son, husband, brother, father, papa, uncle and nephew. John passed peacefully on August 26 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born July 30, 1962.
John worked for Weyerhaeuser for 33 years, setting chokers and moved up to a master log scaler. He loved coaching all sports, the Napavine Tigers, and was a coach for 10 years.
John is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his mom and dad, Arlie and Loretta Phillipps; two brothers Garry (Jody) and Scott; his sister, Lisa Hauer (Paul); and his children Mathias (Jaci) Moore, Rachel Searles, Kelly Searles, Amanda Heitz and Hayley (Dustin) Baker. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and awesome cousins. He was loved by many.
The Celebration of Life for John Moore will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the Napavine Youth Baseball fields. John’s request was to have a potluck and a baseball game.
In lieu of flowers, John’s request was to make a donation to the Napavine Youth League in the name of John Moore. A GoFundMe account also is set up. It is called “John More Memorial Fund...Napavine Youth Baseball.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.