July 30, 1962 — Aug. 26, 2021

With heavy hearts the family of John Moore has lost an awesome son, husband, brother, father, papa, uncle and nephew. John passed peacefully on August 26 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born July 30, 1962.

John worked for Weyerhaeuser for 33 years, setting chokers and moved up to a master log scaler. He loved coaching all sports, the Napavine Tigers, and was a coach for 10 years.

John is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his mom and dad, Arlie and Loretta Phillipps; two brothers Garry (Jody) and Scott; his sister, Lisa Hauer (Paul); and his children Mathias (Jaci) Moore, Rachel Searles, Kelly Searles, Amanda Heitz and Hayley (Dustin) Baker. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and awesome cousins. He was loved by many.

The Celebration of Life for John Moore will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the Napavine Youth Baseball fields. John’s request was to have a potluck and a baseball game.

In lieu of flowers, John’s request was to make a donation to the Napavine Youth League in the name of John Moore. A GoFundMe account also is set up. It is called “John More Memorial Fund...Napavine Youth Baseball.