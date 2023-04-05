John M. Seeborg
Mar. 18, 1937 - Mar. 22, 2023
John M. Seeborg, 86, was called to God's kingdom on March 22, 2023. He was born March 18, 1937 to Hugo and Charlotte Seeborg on the outskirts of Longview. John was a lifetime resident of the Longview area, graduating from Kelso High School in 1955.
A viewing will take place at Steele Chapel at 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, on April 6 and April 7, from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, both days.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Longview United Methodist Church at 2851 30th Ave, Longview, where John was a member for over 50 years.
Details and directions are available on the Longview Memorial Park website.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.