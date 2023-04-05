John M. Seeborg

Mar. 18, 1937 - Mar. 22, 2023

John M. Seeborg, 86, was called to God's kingdom on March 22, 2023. He was born March 18, 1937 to Hugo and Charlotte Seeborg on the outskirts of Longview. John was a lifetime resident of the Longview area, graduating from Kelso High School in 1955.

A viewing will take place at Steele Chapel at 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, on April 6 and April 7, from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, both days.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Longview United Methodist Church at 2851 30th Ave, Longview, where John was a member for over 50 years.

Details and directions are available on the Longview Memorial Park website.