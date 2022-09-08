John M “Jack” Dodge was born in Charles City, Iowa, on October 1, 1945, to the late Robert and Lucille Dodge. John passed on September 2, 2022, in Reno, Nevada with his wife, Laurie Elkins Dodge; his daughter and her husband, Lisa and Alan Caulfield; and his mother-in-Law, Linda Tester by his side. John was a good man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a veteran, who served in the Navy on the USS Marshall from 1963 to 1967. He led a full life, working in various jobs, from chicken farmer in his younger days, to the plywood section at Weyerhaeuser, and finally retiring as security supervisor at a casino. He loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and fishing. He was a giving person, he was a stubborn person, and he was a kind and caring person. John will be missed terribly.