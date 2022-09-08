Oct. 1, 1945 — Sept. 2, 2022
John M “Jack” Dodge was born in Charles City, Iowa, on October 1, 1945, to the late Robert and Lucille Dodge. John passed on September 2, 2022, in Reno, Nevada with his wife, Laurie Elkins Dodge; his daughter and her husband, Lisa and Alan Caulfield; and his mother-in-Law, Linda Tester by his side. John was a good man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a veteran, who served in the Navy on the USS Marshall from 1963 to 1967. He led a full life, working in various jobs, from chicken farmer in his younger days, to the plywood section at Weyerhaeuser, and finally retiring as security supervisor at a casino. He loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and fishing. He was a giving person, he was a stubborn person, and he was a kind and caring person. John will be missed terribly.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Robert and Lucille Dodge, and his youngest sister, Brenda Dodge Potter.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Laurie Elkins Dodge; his brother, David/Marty Dodge, Henderson Nevada; his sister, Deborah Dodge Bartlett/Russel Bartlett, Yuma Arizona; his three children, Lori/Mark “Ty” Lengyel, Longview, Washington, Lisa/Alan Caulfield, Castle Rock, Washington, and John M “Dan” Jr./JoAnne Dodge, Longview, Washington; seven grandkids: Brad Lengyel, Robbie Caulfield, Russel Lengyel and Colton Lengyel, Katie Caulfield Lantau, Brandon Caulfield and John M Dodge III; eight great-grandkids: Kayleigh and Kaleb Lantau, and Natalee, Emmett, Scarlett, Lincoln, Piper and Quinn Lengyel; as well as tons of nieces, nephews, cousins and so forth.
A private family memorial will be at a later date.
Rest in Peace dad,
GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.