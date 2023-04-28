Feb. 25, 1948—April 14, 2023
RAINIER—In Loving Memory, John L. Beardsley 75 passed away at home on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Rainier, Oregon.
John was a Air Force Veteran and loved to hunt and fish here in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska as well as building classic cars.
John was very involved in Camping and participating in horse shows with his kids. John was the type of man that would be the first person there if you needed help and had countless friends and Hunting Buddies.
John is survived by his Loving wife Betty Beardsley, his four children Doug Beardsley, Melissa Beardsley, John Jr. Beardsley and Hong Chau.
three sisters, Lisa Lacy, Edna May Rivet and Linda Lee Oswald. two Brothers, Tom Beardsley and George Beardsley. Many Granchildren and Great Grandchildren, Many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as close friends.
John was a Wonderful Family man and Friend that will be missed dearly.
A memorial ceremony will be at a later date.
