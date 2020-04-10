John Kittelson

April 9, 1925—March 28, 2020
John Marvin “Marv” Kittelson was raised on the family farm with three siblings in Minnesota. He was the child of John O. and Amanda S. Kittelson. Upon completion of high school in 1942 he attended Hamline University in St Paul and later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Forest Management in 1946. John began his career working for Iron Range Resources in Minnesota and in 1952 was hired by International Paper Company Long Bell Division in Longview Wash., as Assistant Forester. In 1956 he was appointed Resident Forester in Gardiner, Ore., and in 1962 was promoted to Chief Forester for company woodlands in Oregon, Washington, and California. In 1969 , John was assigned to corporate headquarters in New York as Assistant Director of Woodlands Forest Management. This position involved detailed planning of international holdings, testifying for the company and industry in Washington D.C., and world travel. His final managerial posting was in Portland, Ore. In semi retirement he was employed by two timber companies based in Portland. During the second half of his career he developed many professional and personal friendships nationally and internationally. Many such friendships lasted the balance of his life.
Marv was a lifelong avid reader, maintainer of family genealogy, and a true Son of Norway. He never met a lutefisk dinner he didn’t enjoy. He was fond of fishing and hunting in his younger years.
In 1946 Marv married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Ost, after she graduated from nursing school at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis. She passed in 2016 ending 68 years of adventures with Marv. Her loss was felt each day, he missed her dearly. Marvin is survived by his son Tim Kittelson (Donna) and grandson Zach Kittelson (Alicia Taylor) all of Longview, grandson Dr Ian Kittelson (Jacquelyn Bunick) of Medford, Ore., his sister, Margaret Spurgeon, of Hillsboro, Ore., favorite niece Vickie Jubinville of Beaverton, Ore., and nephews David Spurgeon (Amy Baker) of Longview, and Brian Spurgeon (Kathy) of Omaha, NE.
To family and friends in Minnesota and at the Canterbury Inn, he pays a special farewell. He says a sincere goodbye to all his friends in North America and overseas and extended family in Norway. Marv was aware that although he would not have to face the coronavirus pandemic he wanted to encourage all people to fight hard against the spread of the virus.
There will be no memorial service. Cremation has taken place. A final tip of the hat to Community Home Health and Hospice staff.
