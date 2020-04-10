John Kittelson

John Marvin “Marv” Kittelson was raised on the family farm with three siblings in Minnesota. He was the child of John O. and Amanda S. Kittelson. Upon completion of high school in 1942 he attended Hamline University in St Paul and later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Forest Management in 1946. John began his career working for Iron Range Resources in Minnesota and in 1952 was hired by International Paper Company Long Bell Division in Longview Wash., as Assistant Forester. In 1956 he was appointed Resident Forester in Gardiner, Ore., and in 1962 was promoted to Chief Forester for company woodlands in Oregon, Washington, and California. In 1969 , John was assigned to corporate headquarters in New York as Assistant Director of Woodlands Forest Management. This position involved detailed planning of international holdings, testifying for the company and industry in Washington D.C., and world travel. His final managerial posting was in Portland, Ore. In semi retirement he was employed by two timber companies based in Portland. During the second half of his career he developed many professional and personal friendships nationally and internationally. Many such friendships lasted the balance of his life.