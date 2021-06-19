 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Kenneth Swan
0 entries

John Kenneth Swan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Kenneth Swan

June 29, 1945 — April 17, 2021

John passed away April 17, 2021. Please read his entire obituary online at www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/obituaries-listings.

There will be a celebration of life on July 24, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm at 575 Peardale Ln. in Longview, WA.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News