January 18, 1932 — May 9, 2021

John Kendall "Kenny" Auvigne, 89, of Kelso, Wash., went peacefully to his maker Sunday, May 9, 2021. John was born January 18, 1932, in Parsons, Kans., to August and Delta Auvigne.

John was a "C Ticket" Journeyman Electrician for 50 years, operating out of numerous Locals throughout the country. Kenny finally settled in San Jose, Calif., and was affiliated with Local #332 until his passing, despite leaving California years before.

Kenny initially came to the Northwest in 1976, and went to work with Local #970 in Longview, Wash. He opened Kimco Auto Body Repair in Castle Rock, Wash., as a side venture, operating the business from 1976 to 1983, before heading back to California briefly to continue working as an Electrician. He was highly respected for his knowledge and work ethics, and taught the trade to many over the years.

Kenny is survived by his partner of 44 years, Coni Bush; children from his previous marriage in California, Lachele Auvigne, Jene Torrez, and Desiree Chong; his daughter with Coni, Lacey Rha' (partner, Jason Bebout) Auvigne; and many grandchildren.