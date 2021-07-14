John "Johnny" Edward Price Jr.

April 23, 1956 — July 7, 2021

Johnny passed away after his battle with cancer on July 7, 2021, in his home in Houston, Alaska, at 65 years old.

Johnny was born April 23, 1956, and graduated from Kelso High School (WA) in 1974. He moved to Alaska when he was 20 years old to pursue his passion for the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, carpentry and working with his hands, even building his own home as well as exploring all things new and exciting.

He is survived by his parents, John and Shirley Price of Kelso, Wash.; and Laurie and Brian Kimberling of Phoenix, Ariz., whom he considered his daughter. He was preceded in death by his companion of 30 years, Mary Ann Tessier-Price, who passed in July of 2016; and his brother, Larry Price, in January 2017.

At Johnny’s request, there will be no memorial or funeral services. His ashes will be spread throughout his favorite places to hunt, fish, and discover in Alaska.