 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John "Jack" Marsden
0 entries

John "Jack" Marsden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John "Jack" Marsden

June 20, 1956 — July 24, 2021

John “Jack” Marsden, 65, passed away July 24, 2021, at OHSU in Portland. He was born in Manchester, England, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1984.

Jack owned Marsden Construction and Mar-Con Products.

A celebration of Jack’s life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.

For the full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel website at https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why back-to-school shopping is harder this year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News