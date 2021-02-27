December 12, 1938 — February 13, 2021
John (Jack) J. Tobin, 82 of Cathlamet, Washington, died at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, on February 13, 2021.
He was born on December 12, 1938, to John and Alice Tobin in Portland, Ore.
Jack grew up on the banks of the Willamette River in West Linn, Ore, spending his days on the river as much as possible enjoying such pastimes as collecting arrowheads and fishing. He graduated from West Linn High School and attended Oregon State University where he graduated from the School of Engineering with a Forestry degree. Jack married the love of his life and next-door neighbor Ellen Mount on June 29, 1963.
In his 41 years of marriage to Ellen, Jack pursued a career in forestry in employment with Crown Zellerbach and enjoyed a progression of jobs that led the family to many different timber towns in Oregon, eventually landing in Cathlamet, Wash. As times changed, Jack’s career also changed, leaving Crown Zellerbach and pursuing self-employment, eventually landing in the role of Public Works Director for Wahkiakum County in Cathlamet, a job he retired from in 2003.
Jack was a great husband, father, boss and friend to many. Along with raising a family, Jack pursued many passions including boating, fishing, camping, gold panning and even took a run at acting in dinner theater at the former Pierre’s restaurant in Cathlamet.
Jack was involved in the local community in many ways including volunteering in scouting, serving on the local port commission and had the honor of being recognized with Ellen as Citizens of the Year by the Cathlamet Women’s Club in 2003. They were also Grand Marshalls of the 2004 Bald Eagle Day Parade.
As he started his life on a river, Jack and Ellen eventually settled on the banks of the Columbia River on Puget Island where he was preceded in death by Ellen in 2004. Jack found companionship and friendship with Charlene Jeffers of Cathlamet, Washington, in the final years of his life.
Along with Ellen, Jack also was preceded in death by his sister, Ann, in 2018; and brother, Bill, in 2021. Jack is survived by sons John and his wife, Candy, of Maple Valley, Washington; Jeff and his wife Sara of Cathlamet, Washington, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Dowling Funeral Home in Cathlamet on Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Cathlamet Firefighters Association, PO Box 539, Cathlamet, WA 98612, St. James Family Center or St. James Episcopal Church, 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612.
