John (Jack) J. Tobin

Jack was involved in the local community in many ways including volunteering in scouting, serving on the local port commission and had the honor of being recognized with Ellen as Citizens of the Year by the Cathlamet Women’s Club in 2003. They were also Grand Marshalls of the 2004 Bald Eagle Day Parade.

As he started his life on a river, Jack and Ellen eventually settled on the banks of the Columbia River on Puget Island where he was preceded in death by Ellen in 2004. Jack found companionship and friendship with Charlene Jeffers of Cathlamet, Washington, in the final years of his life.

Along with Ellen, Jack also was preceded in death by his sister, Ann, in 2018; and brother, Bill, in 2021. Jack is survived by sons John and his wife, Candy, of Maple Valley, Washington; Jeff and his wife Sara of Cathlamet, Washington, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Dowling Funeral Home in Cathlamet on Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Cathlamet Firefighters Association, PO Box 539, Cathlamet, WA 98612, St. James Family Center or St. James Episcopal Church, 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612.