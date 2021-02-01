December 21, 1940—January 16, 2021

John Herbert Witham, 80, passed away on January 16, 2021 in Kelso, Wash. He was born in Portland Ore., to Walter and Nina Witham on December 21, 1940. He lived in the area for 40 years. John Attended Wahkiakum High School in Cathlamet Wash., he obtained an Associates degree in Accounting and Metallurgy.

John married Pat Witham on May 18, 1963. He served in the military, completing three tours in Vietnam. John was awarded three purple heart medals and numerous other awards. On May 18, 1968, his 5th wedding anniversary, John was seriously injured in Vietnam fighting the Tet offensive. He retired from the military after 22 years of service. He worked for the Employment Security Office of Washington in the Disabled Veterans Outreach Program where he retired in 2005.

John had memberships in the Marine Corps League, Northwest American Hunting Club, American Legion—Castle Rock and Rainier and The Castle Rock Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and long gunning. John is survived by his wife, Pat Witham, children, John Witham, Nina Raboi and Paul Witham. Rick Witham, Mary Gaston and Mike Witham, His beloved cat, Lucy, nine grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, Walter and Nina Witham, and his brother Don Witham.

A Service will be held on July 9, 2021 at Steele Chapel in Longview, Wash.