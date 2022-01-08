Aug. 4, 1954 — Dec. 23, 2021

Family man and business owner John Edward Hadaller, 67, of Longview passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at home.

He was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Vancouver, the third child of nine born to Jerry and Eleanor (Zenkner) Hadaller and raised in Amboy, Washington. John graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1972, where he was a member of the track team. In 1975, John graduated from Centralia College with a degree in forestry.

On April 11, 1975, John married Linda Glassett in Battle Ground, Washington. They had four children together.

John worked with the Forest Service before joining International Paper Company as a land surveyor and log buyer. He then worked as a log buyer for Pacific Fibre Products and Guistina Resources before starting Hadaller Forestry Services in 2014. John loved sharing his knowledge of forestry and the outdoors. He was honest, loyal and he had strong leadership skills. He inspired others and was respected by many.

In his younger years John enjoyed mountain climbing. He reached the summits of Mount Rainier three times, Mount Adams twice and Mount St. Helens more than 20 times before the eruption. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, clam digging, taking trips to Hawaii, following his children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities, and spending time with his family. He coached Little League in Yacolt and Rose Valley, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Washington Hardwoods Commission.

Survivors include his mother, Eleanor Hadaller; his wife of 46 years, Linda Hadaller; three sons, Shawn (Jamaica), Jason (Cherie, and Zach; a daughter, Michelle Jensen (Nick); four brothers, Marvin (LeeAnn), Pat (Cindy), Paul (Jodi) and Tim (Angie); four sisters, Jan Jones (Rich), Kathy Buchanan (Loren), Sharon Folkerts and DeAnna Claunch (Lane); 11 grandchildren, Mason, Chase, Bella, Hunter, Grace, Reese, Kailey, Braden, Max, Mabel and Emrie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His father, Jerry Hadaller, preceded him in death in 2014.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview with Father Bryan Ochs officiating. A celebration of life reception will follow at the Cowlitz County Event Center until 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Hadaller Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Oregon Logging Conference Foundation (OLCF), 329 W. 13th Ave., Suite D, Eugene, OR 97401. Please make checks payable to OLCF and note that it is for the John Hadaller Memorial Scholarship Fund.