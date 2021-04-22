 Skip to main content
John Edgar Portwood
John Edgar Portwood

September 7, 1949 — February 26, 2021

John passed away at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Longview to Charles Portwood and Carolyn Faulkner Portwood. He was the second of three sons. He graduated in 1968 from R.A. Long High School.

John met Janice Hill, his wife of 51 years, in October 1968. They were married August 8, 1969.

John worked at Weyerhaeuser from 1969 to 2005. He and Janice moved to Brookings Ore., in 2006.

John is survived by his wife, Janice, and sons Jeffrey of Longview, Jeremy (Heidi) of Portland and JT of Brookings. He also is survived by brothers David (Linda) of Cheney and Philip of Longview. He also has five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, who he met through Facetime a week before his passing, which gave him great joy. John was preceded in death by his parents and in laws Ross and Bertha Hill. John also leaves behind extended family, many friends and a legacy of hard work and love.

