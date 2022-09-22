 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John E Wiren

Aug. 21, 1950 — Sept. 2, 2022

John Wiren, long time resident of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away September 2, 2022.

John is survived by his son, Jesse Wiren; and his brother and sisters, Raymond Wiren of Castle Rock, Tammy Ansley of Kansas, and Linda Wiren Kallio of Kalama.

Services will be held at a later date.

