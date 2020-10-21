November 13, 1931—October 15, 2020

John Dwight Laufman, age 88, died October 15, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash. John was born November 13, 1931 in Spencer, South Dakota to George and Marie (Freese) Laufmann.

In 1947 his family moved to Longview. John graduated from RA Long High School in 1949, excelling in baseball as a star pitcher. He attended Lower Columbia College before enlisting in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

John’s military career was largely spent in Europe and Morocco traveling with the All-Air Force baseball team throughout Europe. Upon honorable Discharge in 1954, the Chicago Cubs signed him to a professional contract. While pitching for the Cub’s AAA club, Los Angeles Angels, he re-injured his pitching arm initially injured while in the Air Force, ending his baseball career.

Mr. Laufman returned to Longview, met and married Janet Corcoran. After divorcing they remained lifelong friends. John worked in the forest products industry as the Weyerhaeuser representative in the Northeast US, as a manager of a particle board plant in Oregon.