John "Dan" Bailey

June 26, 1947 — Feb. 2, 2022

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, Dan Bailey, 74, passed away at home after a short journey with cancer. Dan was born in Longview to John “Russell” and Christine Fisher Bailey and was the oldest of four siblings. Dan lived his whole life in Kelso, was a 1965 Kelso High School graduate and worked at Weyerhaeuser for 37 years.

Dan loved hunting, fishing, country music and playing the guitar. He told great jokes and stories and always was the calming voice of reason. Dan loved to coach sports. In baseball, championships were won on several levels including at Kelso High School and many of his players went on to have successful college and professional careers.

Dan married the love of his life, Gloria, on June 20, 1970. Dan loved being a father and a grandfather and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Dan is survived by his wife, Gloria; his sisters, Sue (Rick) Jacobs of Kelso, Laura Roger of Vancouver and Wanda (Eric) Swenson of Newman Lake; his sons, Pat (Tiffany) Bailey of Kelso, Jeff Bailey of Longview and John (Denise) Bailey of Tacoma; his granddaughters, Libby and Harper, of Kelso; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to the Kelso Dugout Club, 715 Alroy Lane, Kelso, WA 98626 or to Kelso High School Baseball, 1904 Allen St., Kelso, WA 98626.