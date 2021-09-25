John D. Nelson

John Dennis Nelson died on August 15, 2021, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 70. John was born in Longview, Washington on November 30, 1950. He graduated from Kelso High School and went on to Lower Community College to earn a degree in auto painting. John then married his wife, Sandra, and moved to a farm on Puget Island where they would raise their two daughters. John worked at Cascade Pole and Piling, Reynolds Aluminum, and Elochoman Millwork, but his real love was farming. He also was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener and could fix just about anything!