John D. Nelson

Nov. 30, 1950 — Aug. 15, 2021
John Dennis Nelson died on August 15, 2021, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 70. John was born in Longview, Washington on November 30, 1950. He graduated from Kelso High School and went on to Lower Community College to earn a degree in auto painting. John then married his wife, Sandra, and moved to a farm on Puget Island where they would raise their two daughters. John worked at Cascade Pole and Piling, Reynolds Aluminum, and Elochoman Millwork, but his real love was farming. He also was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener and could fix just about anything!
John was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Nelson. Loving father to Destry Roper (Robert) and Sheena Sanders (Shane). Proud grandpa to Zoe, Greysen, Killian, Sterling and William.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.