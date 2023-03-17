July 24, 1944—Mar. 2, 2023
LONGVIEW, WA—John Colin Seitz was born on July 24, 1944 to Joseph and Jane Seitz. He spent most of his childhood in Pleasanton, CA. He joined the Navy in 1962. Shortly before his discharge he met Kathy who would become his wife. He loved the outdoors and found his dream job as a forester for Weyerhaeuser in Longview, WA. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, and camping with his family.
He is survived at home by his wife Kathy. Also surviving him are three sons Scott, Timothy (Kathryn), and Andrew. His four grandchildren, John, Benjamin, Hannah and James were the light of his life. He attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview where his memorial service will be held on April 15 at 11:00 a.m.
