John Buckley Reinholdt

Feb. 9, 1945 - Aug. 8, 2023

CASTLE ROCK - John Buckley "Buck" Reinholdt was born on February 9, 1945 in Longview, WA to Ken and Edith Reinholdt. He passed away on August 8, 2023.

Buck graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1963 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, Buck went to college to learn his father's trade as a mechanic. He purchased and ran the family business Reinholdt Alignment in Castle Rock, WA until he retired in 2007. Reinholdt Alignment marked 65 years of business under Buck and his father Ken.

After his retirement, Buck continued to stay active in classic car restorations with friends, enjoyed baking sweets, and propagating his plants. He was a member of the Longview/Kelso B.P.O. Elks Lodge for 58 years. He served as the exalted ruler in 1987.

Buck was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Edith Reinholdt, and brother-in-law Ronald May. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Reinholdt and Kimberly Holtman; son-in-law, Jeff Holtman, and grandson, Nate Williams. Buck's three sisters, Kay May, Patt Keller, and Bette Baker also survive him as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

To honor Buck's wishes no memorial service will be held.