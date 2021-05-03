August 25, 1946 — February 13, 2021
On February 13, 2021, John Blankenship passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash.
John Steven Blankenship was born August 25, 1946, in Princeton, West Virginia, the oldest son of John and Bertha Blankenship.
John attended Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, Calif. He then enlisted into the Navy and served three tours in the Vietnam War. He was a Gunners Mate Second Class on the USS Farragut until his service ended after six years in 1970.
He started out as a young entrepreneur in Southern California where he had a hauling and clean-up business. In 1973, he moved his wife and five daughters to Rainier, Oregon. He started buying and selling vehicles and turned it into a full-time thriving business from which he retired.
He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and wood working. He loved good movies, great food, and laughing with his family and friends.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a great sense of humor and was known for his honesty and fairness in the community. He has left an indelible mark on all who knew him, especially his family who will deeply miss him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Blankenship; and their children, Suzi Moore (Randy), Deborah Blankenship, Sandra Blankenship, Dawn Naye (John), Brenda Richard (Jason), and Beth Sealy, his oldest daughter who he was able to meet later in life. His grandchildren include Kati Moore, Jessy Moore, Caley Rivera, Sarah Schroeder, Cameron Naye and Alexis Richard. He is survived by his two younger siblings, Rick Blankenship and Pamela Cooper.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held sometime this summer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.