August 25, 1946 — February 13, 2021

On February 13, 2021, John Blankenship passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash.

John Steven Blankenship was born August 25, 1946, in Princeton, West Virginia, the oldest son of John and Bertha Blankenship.

John attended Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, Calif. He then enlisted into the Navy and served three tours in the Vietnam War. He was a Gunners Mate Second Class on the USS Farragut until his service ended after six years in 1970.

He started out as a young entrepreneur in Southern California where he had a hauling and clean-up business. In 1973, he moved his wife and five daughters to Rainier, Oregon. He started buying and selling vehicles and turned it into a full-time thriving business from which he retired.

He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and wood working. He loved good movies, great food, and laughing with his family and friends.

John was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a great sense of humor and was known for his honesty and fairness in the community. He has left an indelible mark on all who knew him, especially his family who will deeply miss him.