January 1949—June 2021

John A. Caskey was born in Tillamook, Ore., in January of 1949 and passed away in Longview, Wash., in June 2021.

John is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois Caskey of Longview. He is survived by sister, LoisAnn Johnson, nephew Mark Johnson and great nephew Ryan Johnson all of Oroville, Calif. John worked at the Longview Goodwill Store for many years.

He was proud to be a Ham Radio operator, W7JXC and mostly he loved his little dog, S’Mores.

There will be a small service at Silver Lake Cemetery in July.