Joel H Royce

July 07, 1981—July 24, 2020
Joel Harland Royce, 39, of Longview, Wash., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020 after a three year battle with brain cancer.
Joel spent his early childhood in Beaverton, Ore., before moving to Cascade Locks. He graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1999. Joel went on to attend Eastern Oregon University and Multnomah Seminary, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Divinity in 2008.
Joel was passionate about serving Jesus Christ and throughout his adult life he pursued ministry through various avenues. He held positions at Castle Rock Christian Church, Castle Rock First Baptist Church and Three Rivers Christian School. He also owned the Cowlitz Cobras Football team from 2015-2017.
Joel continued to live his life with passion and purpose after his cancer diagnosis, Going on to get his Crossfit level 1 certification and completing a life goal of running a half marathon this last February!
Joel is survived by his “bride”, Leslie; his children Nickole, William, Gabriel, Elijah, Felicity, Olivia, Grace and Josiah “josi”; His parents Dale and Glenda Royce and Elodia Royce; His sister Rochelle Royce; and many nieces and nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.