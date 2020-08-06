Joel H Royce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 07, 1981—July 24, 2020

Joel Harland Royce, 39, of Longview, Wash., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020 after a three year battle with brain cancer.

Joel spent his early childhood in Beaverton, Ore., before moving to Cascade Locks. He graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1999. Joel went on to attend Eastern Oregon University and Multnomah Seminary, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Divinity in 2008.

Joel was passionate about serving Jesus Christ and throughout his adult life he pursued ministry through various avenues. He held positions at Castle Rock Christian Church, Castle Rock First Baptist Church and Three Rivers Christian School. He also owned the Cowlitz Cobras Football team from 2015-2017.

Joel continued to live his life with passion and purpose after his cancer diagnosis, Going on to get his Crossfit level 1 certification and completing a life goal of running a half marathon this last February!

Joel is survived by his “bride”, Leslie; his children Nickole, William, Gabriel, Elijah, Felicity, Olivia, Grace and Josiah “josi”; His parents Dale and Glenda Royce and Elodia Royce; His sister Rochelle Royce; and many nieces and nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

