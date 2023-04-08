Jody L. Albright

Jan. 25, 1966 - Mar. 4, 2023

LONGVIEW - Jody L. Albright was born January 25, 1966 in Longview to Jere and Caroline Albright of Kalama, WA. He spent his entire life in the local area. He attended Longview schools until his Junior year and graduated in 1984 from Kalama High School. He was employed locally as a heavy equipment operator.

He married Kara Grabenhorst of Toutle on August 8, 1988. Together they raised four daughters: Ashley Albright (Kevin), Kaylee Cody (Jesse), Emily Coleman (Brad) and Megan Albright. He coached them in soccer and assisted in softball. There were many camping trips to the beach where they would clam dig, race go karts and always leave with big bags of saltwater taffy. He was undefeated in Mario Kart. Jody was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting and fishing. He was funny, kind, and hard-working.

Jody was predeceased by his Grandparents Robert and Vivian Albright of Kalama and Bill and Iola Pfaff of Rainier; Aunts Linda Albright and April Huffman, Uncle Randall Pfaff, Cousin Bryan Albright and Stepfather Jerry Fittro.

Survivors include his Children, Father Jere Albright and his Mother Caroline Fittro, Brother Scott Albright (Jenn), Grandchildren Shay and Remy Wisdom, Bennett and Harrison Cody, Stepsiblings David, Missy and Jill Fittro, many Cousins, Aunts and Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.

A celebration of life will be Saturday April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge 921 Washington Way, Longview

In lieu of flowers: donate to your favorite charity