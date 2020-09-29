 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jodie Marlene Cothren
0 entries

Jodie Marlene Cothren

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jodie Marlene Cothren

November 9, 1957—September 5, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm, Saturday, Oct 3, at Vader Assembly of God Church in Vader, Wash.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News