July 30, 1959 — November 2, 2021

Jodette (Jodie) Marie Carter-Salte of Longview, Washington, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 62.

Jodie is survived at home by her husband, Randy Carter; her daughter, Nicole De La Trinidad (Daggy), and her son, Tyler Daggy, both of Longview, Washington; her mother, Joanne Sparks; her stepmom, Sandra Norton; her sisters, Schantelle Salte, Stacie Salte and Alissa Johnson, all of Longview, and Tiffany Sparks, of Yakima, Washington; her brother, Monte Salte, and his wife, Tawny, of Kelso, Washington; and her three best friends of 52 years, Judy McMahan-Paul, Annette Johnson (Rickards) and Trish Hadenham. Jodie had five grandchildren who she loved more than anything, Anthony, Alivia, Lexi, Dom and Zaeleigh. Jodie also had numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Tom Daggy; her father, Robert Salte; her grandma, Gladys Salte; and her nephew, Zachary Miller.

Jodie was born in Longview, Washington, to the late Robert Salte and Joanne Sparks. Jodie grew up in the Longview/Kelso area her whole life and graduated from Kelso High School. She married the late Tom Daggy in September 1981 and they had two children together. They were married for 23 years until Tom’s death in 2004. In August 2009, Jodie got remarried to Randy Carter of the Longview area.

Jodie was a devoted mother, wife and friend. Jodie brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. In her earlier years, she worked alongside her late husband Tom, as co-owners of Kelso’s Hudson’s Hamburgers. She then went on to work for the Longview Housing Authority until she retired. Never idle, she enjoyed bartending, arts and crafts, attending her grandchildren’s and nieces/nephews events, and spending quality time with all of her loved ones. She will be deeply missed her family, friends and all who knew her.

Anyone who loved Jodie and would like to come and celebrate what a wonderful, amazing women she was are welcome to attend her celebration of life a 4 p.m. December 11, 2021, at the Longview Eagles. (This will be a potluck, so bring your favorite dish.)

The address for the Eagles is 1526 12th Ave., Longview, Washington.