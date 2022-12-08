Joanne Marie Gish

June 26, 1941 – Nov. 19, 2022

Joanne Gish, 81, of Longview passed after a long battle with leukemia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Gish; a stepson, Marcus Gish; and a brother, Stephen Schaffer.

She is survived by four children, Donna Valentine, David Wicken (Dawn), Daniel Wicken (Danni), and Darren Wicken (Karen); a sister, Dolores Wood; six brothers, Tom, John, Ken, Mike, Ed, and Marty Schaffer; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Joanne was an active member of St. Rose Catholic Church and St. Joseph Circle, and volunteered extensively in the Longview community.

A rosary is planned for 10:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview. A luncheon will follow. Burial will take place at Longview Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. For the full obituary, please visit the Steele Chapel website.