Joanne Lilly Moody (Teschner)

Joanne would give the shirt off her back for her kids or any one that was in need. As a mom you could always count on her for homemade lunches when other kids were getting hot lunches, popcorn for the neighborhood and other wonderful warm meals (often noted as unusual in other households) to be shared with our friends coming and going. She knew how to make a meal stretch over multiple days. Spending on frivolous new things she never saw as necessary. She was known for wearing her kids’ hand-me-downs for decades. She never displayed disappointment, no matter what her kids did or said, and truly supported and loved them unconditionally for who they uniquely were.

Joanne cherished her getaways with her sisters Mary Ellen and Susan, as well as honorary sister Linda. They had many travels to the beach and mountains together over the years. She’s known for the pocket full of jelly beans that would dump out in your car. Her love of collecting frogs of any shape, style, or size was well known and celebrated.

She moved to Columbia Ridge Senior Living in 2019 and there she made many new friends who said she would be truly missed. They said they loved her reminders of being kind, hearing the various ways “my kids would kill me if…”, being tattled on and joked with, playing cards and doing Bible study together, and last but not least her laugh.