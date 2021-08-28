Aug. 7, 1945 — July 26, 2021
On Monday, July 26, 2021, Joanne Lilly Moody (Teschner) passed away at the age of 75. Joanne was born August 7, 1945, in Rainier, Ore., to Lily and Robert Teschner.
Joanne was raised in a one-bedroom farmhouse with four other siblings. Sister Mary Ellen remembers Joanne hiding behind a bale of hay reading a book, while sister Susan recalls baby oil and sunbathing. Brother John said Joanne would really listen to him, while brother Robert said she would send the calf he was riding running after poking it in the butt. Shenanigans of living together on the farm.
After graduating from Rainier High School in 1963, she attended the Oregon College of Education for a short time before deciding to move to Portland to work as a phone operator for Pacific Northwest Bell. She married in 1969, moved to Seattle, Wash., and raised four children Mary, Shannon, Chris and Meagan. She and the family returned to Portland in 1981 and lived within a mile or so of the Rose City Golf course including N.E. 47th, N.E. 60th and The Binfords on Tillamook.
Joanne operated an in-home daycare for many of the years she raised her children, bringing her unconditional love to many other children in their young years and being mentor to other young moms. Upon re-entering the outside the home workforce, she worked for Fred Meyer for a short time then for Albertson’s for 18 years in stores located at 122nd and Glisan, on Division, then finally at a store on 57th and Prescott, where she retired in 2010. Upon retiring, she moved to Vancouver, Wash., where she lived close to two of her children.
Joanne would give the shirt off her back for her kids or any one that was in need. As a mom you could always count on her for homemade lunches when other kids were getting hot lunches, popcorn for the neighborhood and other wonderful warm meals (often noted as unusual in other households) to be shared with our friends coming and going. She knew how to make a meal stretch over multiple days. Spending on frivolous new things she never saw as necessary. She was known for wearing her kids’ hand-me-downs for decades. She never displayed disappointment, no matter what her kids did or said, and truly supported and loved them unconditionally for who they uniquely were.
Joanne cherished her getaways with her sisters Mary Ellen and Susan, as well as honorary sister Linda. They had many travels to the beach and mountains together over the years. She’s known for the pocket full of jelly beans that would dump out in your car. Her love of collecting frogs of any shape, style, or size was well known and celebrated.
She moved to Columbia Ridge Senior Living in 2019 and there she made many new friends who said she would be truly missed. They said they loved her reminders of being kind, hearing the various ways “my kids would kill me if…”, being tattled on and joked with, playing cards and doing Bible study together, and last but not least her laugh.
Joanne was preceded in death by her father Robert and mother Lily Teschner. She is survived by her four children, Mary (Daryl) Fauth, Shannon Boyd, Chris Moody, Meagan (Josh) Blough; eight grandchildren, Tiare Miles, Tim Moody, Sam Fauth, Gabby Moody, Abby Fauth, Jakobe Boyd, Kaya Boyd and Noah Blough; and siblings Mary Ellen Keith, John Teschner, Robert Teschner and Susan Weller.
We will miss an ever positive looking, always putting others before herself, amazingly patient (well except when it’s something she wants or has put her foot down about), and strong woman who when she put her mind to changing the course of her life...did it!
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at Washougal Waterfront Park. We welcome friends and family to come share memories together in honor of Joanne. Masks are requested for all attendees. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.leapfrogfund.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.