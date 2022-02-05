Sept. 20, 1938 — Jan. 28, 2022
JoAnn Vernice Baker (Gilkerson), 83, was born on September 20, 1938, in Longview, Washington, and passed away on January 28, 2022, in Castle Rock, Washington, surrounded by family. JoAnn grew up in Longview and attended R.A. Long High School. While at R.A. Long she met the love of her life, Marvin Baker, and they married on April 27, 1956. They were happily married for 64 years.
JoAnn was a caregiver for more than 20 years at the Frontier and the Crawford House before retiring. After moving into The Villager Assisted Living, she still continued to try and offer that same care to the other residents. JoAnn loved to play the piano, walk the lake, go on trips to the beach and Mount St. Helens. But above all else her faith, family, and friends were most important to her.
JoAnn is survived by her eight children, Alana (Lonnie) Odem, Sherry (Steve) Brewer, Marvin (Sue) Baker, David (Liz) Baker, Craig (Judy) Baker, Deanna (Jim) Zdilar, Dennis (Heather) Baker and Jeff (Andrea) Baker; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, and nephews. JoAnn also is survived by her brothers, Gary (Sunee) Gilkerson, Ron (Nancy) Gilkerson and Gale Gilkerson; and her aunt, Delores Smith.
JoAnn was preceded in death is her husband, Marvin Baker; her parents. Edward and Minerva Gilkerson; and a sister, Marcella Gilkerson.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A service will be held at 11 a.m. February 11, 2022, at Hockinson Apostolic Lutheran Church, 16108 Northeast 192nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA 98606. For people who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed at www.hockinsonchurch.org.
The family would like to extend their great appreciation to the staff at The Villager Assisted Living in Castle Rock, JoAnn’s home for the last three years.
