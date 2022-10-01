Aug. 26, 1955 — Sept. 29, 2022

Joann Sue Van Curen passed away September 29, 2022, due to complications with kidney failure in Olympia, Washington. She was surrounded by her family. Joann was the daughter of Eloise Pepper (Henderson). She was the wife to Dave Van Curen for 45 years.

Joann was a lifelong resident of Longview, Washington, until moving up to Lacey with her daughter, Christy, this year. She is a 1973 graduate of R.A. Long High School and a 1977 graduate of Washington State University with a degree in education. She had a lifelong love of the Cougs. She taught special education in the Kelso School District for 26 years.

As a teacher, she was very generous with her time and personal funds, filling the classroom with books and supplies, buying clothes for students in need, and often supporting families with full pantries for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, gifts, and taking them to Blazer games. Every year, she would have her students’ families into the Beacon Hill gym for a spaghetti dinner, so parents had an opportunity to know her. Her generosity for others had no end.

She was predeceased by her mother and her favorite grandDOGter, Gidget. She is survived by her loving husband, Dave; and her three girls Molly Faldon (Dan) of Longview, Washington; Katie Olsen (Bryan) of Allamuchy, New Jersey; and Christy Woodruff (Ross) of Lacey, Washington. Additionally, she is survived by her six “favorite” grandchildren, Elizabeth Dolan, Emma, Margaret and Mallory Olsen, and Palmer and (her only grandson) Clark Woodruff.

Not only was she an avid Cougar and Seahawk fan, Joann almost never missed one of her girls’ or grandchildren’s games. There was nothing she loved more than her grandchildren. To them she was AMME. AMME and Papa loved to travel up and down the West Coast with Elizabeth for her golf matches; back east to New Jersey to see Emma, Maggie and Mallory; and most recently, many small day trips with Palmer and Clark for beach or golf outings. The grandchildren were great physical therapy coaches, making sure she did her exercises.

Please join us for a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at the McClelland Center in Longview, Washington.

Please wear your favorite Coug gear (or whatever you feel like). Huskies will be allowed! In AMME’s name, Go Cougs!