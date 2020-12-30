July 23, 1935—December 21, 2020
JoAnn MommaJo Cole, 85, passed away December 21, 2020 at PeaceHealth, St. John Medical Center. She was born on July 23, 1935. She was an area resident for 76 years.
JoAnn was a member of the Nazarene and Christian Churches in Kelso and Castle Rock, where she played the organ and piano for 60+ years. She was also a church secretary for a few years.
JoAnn is survived by her three children: Rich Gilstrap, Geri Rister (Gilstrap) and Carol Cole, two step sons: David Cole and John Cole. Also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held.
