July 11,1934—June 26, 2020

It is with great sadness the family of JoAnn Majors (Aberle) announce her passing on June 26, 2020.

JoAnn, daughter of John and Winnifred Majors of Kelso, WA, was born on July 11,1934. She attended and graduated from Willamina High School in 1952. JoAnn enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1953 where she met her husband of 45 years, John J Aberle, and they had 4 children.

After an adventurous military life, in 1978, JoAnn and John retired to Yacolt, WA. Shortly thereafter, JoAnn secured an executive position at the Battleground Inn. When asked, JoAnn would tell you she’s just the “head cook and chief bottle washer”!

In 1997, Woodland became their new home.

After John’s passing in 2000, JoAnn was blessed to find love a second time with John Schurman. They were inseparable until his death in 2016.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her son David and is survived by her daughter Theresa, sons John and Michael, twin brother Joe Allen Majors and Sister-in-law Mary Sue, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces and more friends than you can shake a stick at.

JoAnn will be forever missed.

