JoAnn Esther Libby

Oct. 9, 1933 — Feb. 12, 2022

JoAnn was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma, on October 9, 1934, to Esther Hash. She left this Earth on February 12, 2022. Her only sibling, Joe Ban, preceded her in death.

They settled in Kennewick Washington, where JoAnn met and married the love of her life Milton (Alan) Libby. Alan preceded her in death in 2013. She missed him dearly.

The young family moved to Longview. They raised five children; Jeff (Diane), Greg (Theresa), Wes (Dana), Jill (Ken) and Tim (Sarah). Beacon Hill in Longview was the family home for 42 years and brought many happy memories. Yearly camping trips to Hood Canal and Lake Chelan were some of their favorites. Alan’s retirement in 1992 made their dream of living in Sunriver, Oregon, a reality. They enjoyed 14 years there, often welcoming family and friends.

JoAnn was a wonderful homemaker and a natural born leader. Above all else she loved her family and (all of their many friends too)! She welcomed everyone into a home that was inviting, warm, and full of homemade food and fun. She loved to cook, bake and grow flowers. You would often find her cutting out new recipes to try from the newspaper and magazines.

JoAnn was president of the Parent Teacher Organization and a member throughout her children’s school years. She was a member of the Kelso United Methodist Church. She served in many roles there including; president of the United Methodist Women, chairman of the Christmas bazaar, FISH, Sunday greeter and numerous roles behind the scenes.

In later years she was proud to join and be a part of PEO, a women’s scholarship organization. She served as president of this group for more than one term.

Eight grandchildren joined her family and brought her much joy. Her grandchildren include: Libby’s Amber, Josh, Jared, Whitney, Daniel, and Mia. Huhta’s Kara, and Rachel. They were each given the opportunity to stay for their own individual week in Sunriver (without parents). These trips were a highlight of summer vacations.

JoAnn is remembered as a family oriented, generous and fun spirited person.

A family trip is planned to their former Sunriver home on her birthday to celebrate her life.

Rest In Peace Mom; so glad you are with Dad again,

Your loving family