February 11, 1933—December 10, 2020

Joan LeMieux, former Cowlitz County Commissioner and long time Mark Morris High School English teacher, passed away in Anacortes, Wash., on December 10. Joan was 87 years old.

Joan LeMieux was born in Kansas City to Esther Lyons. As a young child Esther and Joan lived in a small cabin along the Bitterroot River in Missoula Mont. The two eventually moved to Spokane Wash., where she graduated high school.

While attending Eastern Washington State College, Joan met and married Jim LeMieux of Spokane. Both earned their degrees in Education. With their first child, Kathryn in tow the three traveled to a remote native village in Alaska and taught school for two years. Expecting their second child, Jim, they returned to Washington settling in Clear Lake where both Jim and third child, Mike were born. They decided to buy a farm above Clear Lake and both taught in Sedro-Woolley and Mt Vernon, Wash.