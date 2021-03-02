Joan Ernestine Simpson Francisco passed peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2021, after a short illness. She was 90 years old. Joan was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Olive Anderson (Haefner) and Ernest Simpson. She grew up in the Sacramento, California, area and attended college at Union Pacific Academy. Her grandparents, George and Amy Simpson, would have a major impact on her life. Joan worked at Pacific Northwest Bell in Longview, Washington, for many years. She enjoyed friendships with all her co-workers and maintained those friendships for many years after retirement. She loved the beach and especially enjoying trips to the Oregon Coast with family. She also loved Maui and was known to enjoy a good Mai Tai with her daughters while sitting in the warm breezes. She could be found most evenings, later in life, watching Jeopardy while crocheting. She was a Rummikub and Scrabble master and knew how to play a good hand of cards.