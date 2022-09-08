Jo Anne "Jodi" Harmon

Aug. 19, 1962 — Aug. 27, 2022

On August 19, 1962, JoAnne Fotheringill came into the world at Cowlitz General Hospital in Longview, Washington, where her grandma Lil was an anesthetist and her great aunt Min was an administrator. Named after her grandpa Joe Fotheringill and with the family name of Anne that was handed down to her.

Her first two years were spent on 25th Avenue in Longview, then the family moved to Magnolia Street in 1964. Jodi grew up in this wonderfully close-knit neighborhood with childhood friends: Brian Cedergren, Michael Keegan, Beth Harwood and Eileen Sauer.

When she started kindergarten, she met lifelong friend Kalei Kuanoni LaFave. Jodi attended Olympic Elementary School, Monticello Middle School, and was a 1980 graduate of Robert A. Long High School. On July 16, 1988, Jodi married the love of her life, Tim Harmon. They were married for 35 years. On October 19, 1992, their son, Daniel James was born. With extreme sadness we announce the passing of Jodi.

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Jodi died of cancer and left this world to be in heaven with her lifelong childhood friend, Teresa Campbell McNary; parents; father-in-law, Marion James Harmon; brother-in-law, Dan Harmon; and others.

She bravely fought cancer and passed away with her husband, Tim, holding her hand and reiterating his love for her. Jodi leaves behind her, loyal and loving husband, Tim; her son, Daniel; beautiful sister, Mari Anne Parks and husband, Dave Parks; her mother-in-law, Della Harmon; her sisters-in-law, Kim Devine, Kathy Dibblee and Kris Mawae; Mona Olson Barker, who was her best and closest friend; her nieces, Chelsea, Leslie and Michelle; and her loyal pets, Winston and Millie will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Lil Fotheringill of Longview, Washington, and Ora and Zella Bell of Yates City, Illinois; and her parents, Bill and Jerry Fotheringill, of Longview, Washington.

Jodi was a bartender and was loved by so many. Jodi loved watching her son, Daniel, play baseball, gardening and floating in the pool enjoying the sun! There was no one who didn’t love her laugh, personality, stubbornness and honesty. Her sons’ friends looked up to her and called her momma Jodes. Jodi was so proud of her son, Daniel who she loved, admired and always talked about. He was her boy, her son, her friend, her everything. Her life changed when he was born and she always strived to make him as proud of her as he was to her. Tim was the truest love of her life and she was proud to call him her husband, and true joy in her heart. She will be dearly missed.

Her family will have a private memorial.

For those who wish to make a donation, please do so to the Hospice in her name.