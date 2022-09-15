April 26, 1937—Aug. 29, 2022
Jimmie Dean Meadows was born on April 26, 1937, to James Clifford and Dorothy Delores Meadows in Ryderwood, WA.
In 1954 Jim joined the Marines and in 1956 returned to Longview to finish school at LCC.
Jim worked at Kellogg’s Auto for several years before becoming a Longshoreman, where he retired.
Jim was active in dirt track jalopy racing, truck racing and moved on to sprint cars. He commercial fished, sky dived, scuba dived, panned for gold, loved to camp, hunt, ride horses, spend time at the gun club and flew planes.
In 1956 he married Bev Palmer. Together they had four children: Christie, Brenda, Sheri and Jimmie Dean JR. In 1968 he married Gloria Cochran and her three boys: Kyle, Brian, and Jeff. Together they made a family with 7 children.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria Meadows, of 54 years; his boys: Kyle Cochran (Sharlene), Brian Cochran (Darlene); his daughters: Christie Higgins (Larry), Sheri Miller (Cliff); and his sister, Sharon Stenlund (Paul) of Puget Island.
Jim also had 15 grand children, several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by Bev Meadows; Dorothy and Ray Heikka; James Meadows; two sons: Jimmie Meadows JR, Jeff Cochran; and daughter, Brenda Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Longshoreman’s Hall from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
