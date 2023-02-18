Jim Westrick

Nov. 19, 1943 - Feb. 5, 2023

Jim Westrick died February 5th, 2023, due to complications of pancreatitis. He was 79.

"Jimmy Deluxe" was a car guy, both professionally—where he was known as "The Round Man with the Square Deal"—and as a collector of classic cars.

He is survived by sons Mick and Mark (Debbie), daughter Michelle and grandchildren Olivia, Luke and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl E. Westrick and mother, Norma L. Westrick-Paxton.

A celebration of life will be held later this year, date and venue TBD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County in the name of "Spencer," the neighbor's dog. PO Box 172, Longview, WA 98632.