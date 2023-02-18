Jim Westrick
Nov. 19, 1943 - Feb. 5, 2023
Jim Westrick died February 5th, 2023, due to complications of pancreatitis. He was 79.
"Jimmy Deluxe" was a car guy, both professionally—where he was known as "The Round Man with the Square Deal"—and as a collector of classic cars.
He is survived by sons Mick and Mark (Debbie), daughter Michelle and grandchildren Olivia, Luke and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl E. Westrick and mother, Norma L. Westrick-Paxton.
A celebration of life will be held later this year, date and venue TBD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County in the name of "Spencer," the neighbor's dog. PO Box 172, Longview, WA 98632.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.