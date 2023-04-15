Nov. 14, 1952—Mar. 5, 2023

Jim Stephen Verhei was born on November 14, 1952, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, to Vernon and Dolores Verhei. He joined brother Ron and later, younger siblings, Bruce and Lisa.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy, and his five children: Jennifer (Bill) Forsberg, Danielle Johnston, Mike (Staci), Joseph (Keri), and Matthew (Cari) Verhei. Jim’s first wife Theresa Sundberg passed in 2021.

His special delight in life, were his grandchildren: Madison Forsberg, Jack Verhei, Tyler Johnston, Ashlynn, Brooklynn, Collynn Verhei, Zack and Zaydee Verhei, Daylin and Urijah Boyd, Venus Verhei and Alexa Sydow. The family loved his wit, sense of humor, his smile and laughter.

Jim grew up in Longview and participated in youth baseball, high school sports, hunting, fishing and outdoor life. Jim was hired by the City of Longview as the first public transit manager for Community Urban Bus Service (CUBS). Jim and Nancy built a rental business with Jim providing remodeling, and construction. He was the IT director at Elder Options until he retired.

Jim passed away from a heart attack on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He died in his happy place, having fished Sunday morning, and whale watching in the afternoon.

There will be a Celebration of Life, scheduled Saturday April 22, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Conference Center 1900 7th Ave. Longview (Columbia and Cowlitz Rooms).

Jim was a proud member of the 1414 club and AA, in Longview and Cabo San Lucas and precinct chairman for the Republican Party in Cowlitz County.