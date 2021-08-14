 Skip to main content
Jim Johnson
Jim Johnson

Jim Johnson

March 29, 1940 — Nov. 6, 2021

Jim Johnson’s celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at The Promise Church, 101 Hillshire Drive, Woodland, WA 98674.

The original service was postponed last fall due to COVID restrictions.

