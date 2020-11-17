 Skip to main content
Jim Johnson
Jim Johnson

March 29, 1940—November 6, 2020

Due to Governor Inslee’s recent restrictions, we are postponing Jim Johnson’s Celebration of Life. As soon as we know the date, we will post it in the paper. Please feel free to reach out to the family with any questions.

